Cerity Partners LLC Invests $216,000 in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $509,946.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $46.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.60.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.19). Camping World had a return on equity of 65.79% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 55.07%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

