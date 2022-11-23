Cerity Partners LLC Invests $226,000 in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,206,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Power Integrations by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,052,000 after buying an additional 388,650 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,617,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 868,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,458,000 after buying an additional 215,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 528,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,990,000 after buying an additional 210,219 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on POWI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $76.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.08. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.16 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $465,668.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 106,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,316,981.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $465,668.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 106,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,316,981.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $164,935.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,034.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,221 shares of company stock valued at $641,821. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

