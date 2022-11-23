Cerity Partners LLC Invests $227,000 in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.7% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WST. StockNews.com began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 1.5 %

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $228.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $475.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.