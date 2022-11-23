Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 437 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of BIO opened at $405.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.63 and a 1 year high of $771.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $680.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.