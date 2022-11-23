Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on AEG. StockNews.com began coverage on Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.41) to €5.50 ($5.61) in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Aegon from €5.90 ($6.02) to €5.70 ($5.82) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale upgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Aegon from €4.70 ($4.80) to €5.00 ($5.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aegon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.
Aegon Stock Up 1.5 %
About Aegon
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.
See Also
