Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Evergy Stock Performance

Evergy Increases Dividend

EVRG stock opened at $59.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 70.81%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

