Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ICL Group in the second quarter worth $54,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,008,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after purchasing an additional 26,422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,702,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the second quarter valued at $141,000.

ICL Group Stock Performance

Shares of ICL opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. ICL Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $12.96.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.2435 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 56.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICL. Barclays lowered their price target on ICL Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on ICL Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICL Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

ICL Group Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

