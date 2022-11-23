Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 1,656.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 1,165.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on STLA shares. Nomura raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Stellantis from €21.00 ($21.43) to €19.00 ($19.39) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Stellantis Company Profile

Shares of STLA stock opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53.



Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.



