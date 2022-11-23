Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 453 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEE. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

In other news, Director Zubaid Ahmad purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $50,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,338.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Zubaid Ahmad acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,700 shares of company stock valued at $176,579. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEE stock opened at $52.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.43. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.57%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

