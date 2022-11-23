Cerity Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $773,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,809,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 588,660 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 278.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HST has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.0 %

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.45. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.73.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

