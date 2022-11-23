Cerity Partners LLC Purchases New Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,368 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KT. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KT by 1,246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,236 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in KT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,791,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in KT by 259.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 427,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 308,849 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KT by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after buying an additional 267,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in KT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Get KT alerts:

KT Price Performance

NYSE:KT opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. KT Co. has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KT Profile

Separately, StockNews.com lowered KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

(Get Rating)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.