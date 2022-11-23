Cerity Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,930 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 368.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.83. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $69.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

