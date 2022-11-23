Cerity Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Arcosa by 12.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Arcosa by 6.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Arcosa by 6.7% during the first quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 210,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Arcosa by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $289,104.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Gail M. Peck sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $499,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,129.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $289,104.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arcosa stock opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.18. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $65.80.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.94 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACA shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Arcosa to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

