Cerity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,556 OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on OneMain from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on OneMain from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on OneMain from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on OneMain from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

OneMain Stock Performance

OMF stock opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.68. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.40.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.45 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 20.29%. Equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.13%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

