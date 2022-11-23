Cerity Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 160.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,508 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 114,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 186,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.0136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €6.00 ($6.12) to €5.50 ($5.61) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.70 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Nokia Oyj from €5.60 ($5.71) to €5.30 ($5.41) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($5.92) to €5.40 ($5.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.02.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

