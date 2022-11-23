Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IFF. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 643.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,797,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,245 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,699,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $748,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,828 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,463.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,485,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,979,000 after buying an additional 1,390,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,622,298,000 after buying an additional 768,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icahn Carl C purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

IFF opened at $99.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.05. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.14 and a 12 month high of $151.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.69.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

