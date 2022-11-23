Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,239 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 22,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $2,581,029.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,511,651. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $125,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,716.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 22,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $2,581,029.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,511,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 828,337 shares of company stock valued at $93,790,105 in the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $95.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $191.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.70.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

