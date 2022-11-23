Cerity Partners LLC Sells 24,142 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,142 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RA. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 93.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 38.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the first quarter worth $238,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of RA stock opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $21.86.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

