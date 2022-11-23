Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,661 Shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRCC. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCC opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. Monroe Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77. The firm has a market cap of $192.61 million, a P/E ratio of -888.11 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently -9,990.01%.

MRCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

