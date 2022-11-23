Cerity Partners LLC Sells 3,622 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMH opened at $221.95 on Wednesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.97 and a fifty-two week high of $318.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.79.

