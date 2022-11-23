Cerity Partners LLC Sells 5,611 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,611 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.86%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 338.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 7,625 shares of company stock valued at $144,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

