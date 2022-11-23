Cerity Partners LLC Takes $165,000 Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Sirius XM by 22.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,779,000 after buying an additional 2,413,360 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 7.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,196,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,247,000 after buying an additional 555,666 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 63.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,277,000 after buying an additional 3,074,638 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Sirius XM by 38.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,763,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,535,000 after buying an additional 1,310,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,504,000 after buying an additional 84,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SIRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

SIRI stock opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.21. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.024 dividend. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

