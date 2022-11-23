Cerity Partners LLC Takes $169,000 Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 264.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.31. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $25.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.87.
Invesco Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
