Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 156.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 70,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,285,000 after acquiring an additional 48,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortune 45 LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $291.33 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $260.46 and a twelve month high of $374.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.86 and a 200 day moving average of $294.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.