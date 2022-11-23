Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Li Auto during the 1st quarter valued at about $642,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Li Auto by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 77,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd increased its holdings in Li Auto by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 489,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after purchasing an additional 329,624 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Li Auto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,721,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Li Auto by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,000,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Stock Down 4.8 %

LI stock opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.93 and a beta of 0.26.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LI shares. TheStreet downgraded Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. CLSA started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

