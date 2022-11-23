CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS) Trading Down 0.4%

CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. Approximately 23,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 42,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the first quarter valued at $5,110,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the second quarter valued at $333,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 19.3% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 119,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 19,253 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the second quarter valued at $1,520,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the first quarter valued at $13,278,000. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

