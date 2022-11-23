CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 163,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 37,479 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $633,000. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 146.2% in the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 59.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.86.

Insider Activity

CF Industries Trading Up 6.7 %

In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF opened at $109.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.08 and its 200-day moving average is $98.29. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.25 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Stories

