Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.54

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.54 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 10.55 ($0.12). Chaarat Gold shares last traded at GBX 10.90 ($0.13), with a volume of 28,647 shares traded.
Chaarat Gold Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of £75.17 million and a P/E ratio of -27.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 12.54.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Martin Andersson bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £3,500 ($4,138.58). Insiders purchased 429,951 shares of company stock worth $5,749,314 in the last 90 days.
About Chaarat Gold
Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
