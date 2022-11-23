Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $13.73 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Burwell now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $13.73 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.11. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $10.91 per share.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $172.47 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $97.85 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The stock has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,836,000 after buying an additional 5,912,462 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $391,652,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 15.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,430,767,000 after buying an additional 2,699,343 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 1,795.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $338,676,000 after buying an additional 2,411,551 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $325,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.