Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Raised to $50.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.77% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHWY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Chewy to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chewy from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.
Shares of CHWY stock opened at $41.06 on Monday. Chewy has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $70.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average is $35.94. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.26 and a beta of 0.62.
In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $1,238,397.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,988.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $1,238,397.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,988.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $475,324.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,421.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,533,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,834 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,246,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,381,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,148,000 after purchasing an additional 967,028 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,428,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,887,000 after buying an additional 687,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
