Cibc World Market Inc. Acquires New Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total transaction of $569,522.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,500.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,668 shares of company stock valued at $897,603. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on CRL shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.42.

NYSE CRL opened at $242.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.91. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $385.11.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

