Cibc World Market Inc. Boosts Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 409.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.5 %

HLT opened at $139.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $167.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.00.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

