Cibc World Market Inc. Buys 1,820 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 62.8% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 224.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.12. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $23.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.68.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

