Cibc World Market Inc. Buys 2,712 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $478,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 161,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,804,000 after purchasing an additional 40,741 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 600.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $925,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $82.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.83 and a 200-day moving average of $77.75. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $88.97.

