Cibc World Market Inc. Decreases Stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 641,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after buying an additional 27,847 shares during the period. 63.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $153.00 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $136.61 and a twelve month high of $182.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.19 and its 200 day moving average is $154.53. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 75.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Madison Square Garden Sports Announces Dividend

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.01% and a negative return on equity of 28.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $7.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

