Cibc World Market Inc. Decreases Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 401.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Teradyne by 700.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:TER opened at $92.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.15. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Teradyne to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $116.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

