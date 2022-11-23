Cibc World Market Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,046,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,489,000 after purchasing an additional 22,323 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,010,000 after acquiring an additional 43,943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,064,000 after acquiring an additional 72,740 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter valued at $18,391,000.

SPGP stock opened at $86.34 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $73.71 and a twelve month high of $97.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.36.

