Cibc World Market Inc. Has $360,000 Stock Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 121.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 10.8% in the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 1.2% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 51,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 2.6% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 31,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Stock Performance

NASDAQ SONO opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $33.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Sonos

SONO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Sonos to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sonos from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

