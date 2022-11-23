Cibc World Market Inc. Has $367,000 Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 230.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 421,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,009,000 after acquiring an additional 293,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.2% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL stock opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day moving average is $47.67. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading

