Cibc World Market Inc. Has $378,000 Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DB. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 233.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 123,199 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DB shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.20) to €10.50 ($10.71) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €14.00 ($14.29) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.96.

DB stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.13.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

