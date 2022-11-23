Cibc World Market Inc. Has $440,000 Holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,539 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAJ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Canon by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,532,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,565,000 after buying an additional 75,068 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Canon by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,333,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,410,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Canon by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 888,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,592,000 after buying an additional 55,482 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Canon by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after buying an additional 42,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Canon by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAJ opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.40. Canon Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $25.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.46.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

