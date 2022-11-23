Cibc World Market Inc. Has $448,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,658 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on USB. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Shares of USB opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average is $45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

