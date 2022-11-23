Cibc World Market Inc. Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Entegris by 1,057.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Entegris by 136.5% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Entegris by 77.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $73.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $157.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.74. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

ENTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

