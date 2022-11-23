Cibc World Market Inc. Has $468,000 Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTLA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 69,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after buying an additional 34,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

NTLA stock opened at $48.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $130.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.79% and a negative net margin of 859.92%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.72.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Articles

