Cibc World Market Inc. Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TT shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trane Technologies Price Performance

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $178.76 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $204.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.83. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.73%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

