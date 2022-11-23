Cibc World Market Inc. Has $509,000 Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Whirlpool by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,028,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,495,000 after buying an additional 46,882 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,782,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,874,000 after purchasing an additional 22,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,434,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,894,000 after purchasing an additional 53,510 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,367,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,541,000 after purchasing an additional 48,510 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $147.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.49. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.43 and a fifty-two week high of $245.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America cut Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

