Cibc World Market Inc. Has $511,000 Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,166,000 after purchasing an additional 223,574 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,681,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,920,000 after purchasing an additional 281,290 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,612,000 after purchasing an additional 53,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,000,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,807,000 after purchasing an additional 371,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BC. StockNews.com cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $72.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $103.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.07 and its 200-day moving average is $72.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.51%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

