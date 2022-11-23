Cibc World Market Inc. Increases Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,004,000 after buying an additional 421,132 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,153,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ryder System by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,796,000 after buying an additional 101,962 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ryder System by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,628,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,159,000 after buying an additional 30,195 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Ryder System by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,151,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,355,000 after buying an additional 181,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Up 3.3 %

R stock opened at $93.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.48 and a 200 day moving average of $77.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $93.60.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 29.45%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ryder System to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryder System news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 16,808 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $1,365,818.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,042.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ryder System news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 16,808 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $1,365,818.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,042.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 11,666 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $957,545.28. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,372 shares of company stock worth $9,746,884 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

