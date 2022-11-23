Cibc World Market Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in AutoZone by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $11,597,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,528.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,315.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,188.38. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,560.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $35.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Stephens boosted their price target on AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,407.13.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.