Cibc World Market Inc. Invests $356,000 in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,072,000 after acquiring an additional 126,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.91 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.17.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

